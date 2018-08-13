Mullumbimby madness in NRRRL

BACK FOOT: Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy did his best to steer the ship against a red-hot Marist Brothers in NRRRL.

BACK FOOT: Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy did his best to steer the ship against a red-hot Marist Brothers in NRRRL. Mitchell Craig

A RELENTLESS Marist Brothers thumped a depleted Mullumbimby 48-12 in the final round of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

The Giants will have plenty of soul searching to do ahead of its sudden death semi-final against Murwillumbah on Saturday.

They had six forwards missing who were originally named to play yesterday and that's where Brothers blew them off the park.

Second-rower Santana Palmer completed a hat-trick in the 44th minute with the Rams taking a 32-6 lead in the process.

Halfback Evan Hickling and hooker Paul O'Neill were a constant threat while centre Josh Patston had one of his best games of the season.

"We've been close all year and we had to do the right thing by the club today and finish with a performance like that,” Rams coach Michael Woods said.

"They didn't want to let each other down and we've been able to bring a lot of juniors up this season.

"A few things didn't go our way but we've been consistently up there for a few years now.”

Front-rower Josh Castellano was the best player on the field for the Giants and narrowed the margin to 36-12 when he scored a try midway through the second half.

Rams front-rower Lilo Stavenow scored a try in the first half and was in celebration mode when he converted five-eighth Jacob Follent's try late in the game to take a 42-12 lead.

The kicking game of halfback Roy Bell kept Mullum in the game early and he scored a long range try against the run of play.

It reduced the margin to 14-6 before Brothers laid on back-to-back tries to take a convincing 26-6 lead into halftime.

In other games:

Evans Head beat Byron Bay 32-20 at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Casino defeated Kyogle 38-20 at New Park, Kyogle.

Tweed Coast beat Cudgen 24-4.

Ballina beat Northern United.

Lower Clarence forfeited to Murwillumbah.

THIS WEEKEND

Murwillumbah v Mullumbimby at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah Saturday

Ballina v Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.