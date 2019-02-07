Mullumbimby is motoring in the pool

HAVING A BALL: Alstonville's Kate Bracey in action in Far North Coast women's water polo at the Alstonville pool on Monday.

HAVING A BALL: Alstonville's Kate Bracey in action in Far North Coast women's water polo at the Alstonville pool on Monday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

MULLUMBIMBY won a fourth straight game with a hard-fought 8-6 win over the Alstonville Diamonds in Far North Coast men's water polo at Alstonville on Monday night.

The defending premiers have been one of the form teams in the second half of the season coming off wins against Ballina and Byron Bay.

The latest win against the fifth-placed Diamonds gives them some breathing space on the competition ladder in fourth spot.

Mullumbimby are a big chance of going back-to-back this season with prolific goal-scorers John Dixon and Nathan Diehm leading the way.

The veteran team has also added more speed around the pool with the addition of Jack Bracey, who was a standout at Alstonville for several years.

"Mullumbimby have a lot of older blokes but they still play a good brand of water polo and they're always consistent,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"It's a credit to them that they've been able to stay at the top for so long and keep up with all the stronger teams from Alstonville.

"It looked like it might have been the end of an era when they won it last year but Pim Hendrix leads them really well and they still have experience to win big games.

"The competition is pretty tight at this stage and there isn't much between the top teams.”

Competition leaders the Alstonville Barry Whites had the longest winning streak of the year with seven games and have lost only one game, against Alstonville Manta before Christmas.

Manta have jumped to third on the ladder and will be hard to beat for the rest of the season with some returning players from Queensland state duty.

The Alstonville Diamonds can still make it from fifth place with star shooter Jedburgh Pallendine scoring three goals in the game against Mullumbimby on Monday night.

Far North Coast Water Polo is in its 40th year and plans to hold an anniversary dinner following the grand finals on March 30.

There are still six rounds to go with the grand finals likely to be played at Alstonville or Ballina.

See Your Sport on Tuesday for more photos from the round at Alstonville on Monday night.