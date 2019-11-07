Mullum Music Fest sustains the soul and the environment

WE all love our music festivals but boy they can really take their toll on the environment.

Not so much the 12th annual Mullum Music Festival which takes over the streets, cafes and halls of the town from next Thursday with this year's line-up including Mojo Juju, Thando, Joe Pug, Husky and Z Star Trinity.

In addition to nourishing your musical soul the festival will also nurture the environment offering workshops and the chance to learn about being an agent for positive change and with organisers committed to reducing the event's environmental impact.

"Mullum Music Festival is serious about our environmental impact and has been working with Mullum Cares, Renew Fest, Repower Byron Shire, Brunswick Landcare, Stone & Wood and The Byron Shire Council for many years now," says Festival Director Glenn Wright "It is our long term desire to have zero waste at our event."

This year organisers are aiming to reduce the waste from their Festival Market Places partnering with Mullum Cares to manage the sorting of rubbish for least impact and maximum diversion from landfill.

"Remember to BYO water bottle and visitors to the Civic precinct food court are encouraged to be a part of the action and BYO cups, plates and cutlery and the friendly Wash Station crew will happily wash them for you!" says Sasha Mainsbridge of Mullum Cares "Refundable deposits will apply on all cups at the bars and in the Civic Food Courts."

"It's important to remember you can make a difference and together we make change," says Dave Rawlins of Repower Byron "Opting out of electricity produced from fossil fuel and switching to an ethical electricity provider is one of the easiest and most powerful climate actions you can take." Repower Byron volunteers will be at the festival to tell you how to switch, reduce your power use and even produce your own renewable electricity.

Speaking of musical highlights, award-winning British songwriter Blair Dunlop joins festival favourites Hat Fitz and Cara to launch the Festival of Small Halls from Mullum Music Festival out to twenty small halls across the countryside. Mullum will host the first show of this year's touring party at St Martins Hall.

This year's special one off show features the songs of Robert Plant and Jimmy Page at 11.45am at the Civic Centre. Presented by Sista Mary with an all-star cast of festival artists coming together to perform some Zeppelin classics. All the lead vocalists are women backed by a killer band headed by Music Director George Chorley.

Finally keep your eyes peeled for the Youth Mentorship Performances and Youth Stage. Each new young artist has been teamed with an established artist on the festival line-up. There's always a lot of love in the room at these special performances.

Tickets now on sale at www.mullummusicfestival.com