22°
News

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Aug 2017 12:35 PM
QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.
QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEN years ago the first Mullum Music Festival pioneered a very different type of music event. No gates. No big headlines. No VIP areas. Basically a 'no hassle' festival.

A festival where artists and performers mingled, where shows are held in halls, clubs and pubs rather than tents, and instead of driving hours to park in a field and trudge on site, patrons became enmeshed in the spirit of a vibrant village.

Well, it worked.

This year the Festival tips its hat to the line up ten years on by including many of the artists who were on the first bill.

It's a festival homecoming with patrons Suzannah Espie, Mama Kin and Harry James Angus all returning to perform along with Tinpan Orange, Jojo Smith, Liz Stringer, Hussy Hicks, Oka and a swag of acts everyone has grown to love.

In the decade since its inception Mullum has a reputation for booking new acts.

Many of these acts have gone on to play bigger stages all over the world.

One of them is New Zealand artist Marlon Williams who has been selling out shows throughout the US, UK & Europe and returns for this year's program with his beloved Yarra Benders.

All Our Exes Live in Texas, a festival favourite, these four songwriters with four unique voices return to deliver their four-part indie slice of folk heaven.

With big headlines like Jon Cleary bringing his Absolute Gentlemen, a four-piece riot of gospel harmonies and foundation rocking grooves.

Canadian singer-songwriter Frazey Ford brings her smooth, opulent and electric voice to Mullum Music Festival 2017.

Mama Kin Spender feeds the soul when she delivers heart stopping ballads and percussive beats, this time around in collaboration with Melbourne musician Spender. From tender to brooding, they skip from dark to light, presenting a bewitching collision of alchemy, harmony and percussive wizardry.

Tinpan Orange is one of Australia's most revered lo-fi folk trios. Led by the unmistakable voice of Emily Lubitz alongside her brother, guitarist Jesse Lubitz, and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Alex Burkoy.

Canada's unique Lindi Ortega will be putting her innate Nashville-esque country music instincts on the line with some serious guitar playing chops.

For those who come to the Mullum Music Festival in search of the next breaking act, one could be well advised to check out The Teskey Brothers.

At a number of venues in Mullumbimby from November 16 to 19. Visit mullummusicfestival.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mullum music festival northern rivers entertainment whatson

Byron's $2.6 million roundabout

Byron's $2.6 million roundabout

NEW roundabout "will improve things considerably”.

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Road reopened after crash causes delays

One of the cars involved in a crash on Bangalow Road this morning.

Bangolow Road has reopened

Lynette Daley death: Accused seen ‘acting sexually’

Lynette Daley’s sister Tina Daley arriving at Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP

Court hears man and woman both seemed extremely drunk at shops

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

The band's first album is a hit around the country

Local Partners

Double win for holiday Park

TWO awards a testament to team's hard work and dedication.

Half million dollar facelift for community hall

ANNOUNCING a revamp of Kyogle Memorial Hall are, from left, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mullholland, and Kyogle GM Graham Kennett.

"This is a project that will give the hall a new lease of life"

Cirque Africa in Lismore this weekend

EXOTIC: Highlighted with stunning colourful African costumes, high-energy knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, humorous comedy and vibrant dance routines, every act is teamed with traditional and original modern music.

In a two-hour, one-of-a-kind show

Keeping Slim Dusty's legacy alive

DUSTY CROONERS: Peter Denahy was Slim Dusty's last band member and he will be doing vocals.

Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band is coming to Casino

Be entertained: this week's Northern Rivers gig guide

JIMMY BARNES: Is coming to Lennox Head for a conversation with journalist Matt Condon, as part of the Byron Bay Writers Festival. Barnes' best-selling 2016 memoir Working Class Boy garnered critical acclaim and won best biography at the 2017 Australian Book Industry Awards. At the Lennox Community Centre, 1 Mackney Ln, on Saturday, from 7pm.

Plenty of gigs, shows and performances for everyone.

Let the sunshine in with Hair

THE cult 1979 musical film is screening tomorrow in Lismore.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Doco maker shows his extraordinary talents

FINALIST: Curtis Harrison's documentary is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2017 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards.

Aspiring filmmaker named a finalist in short film awards

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,350,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city: