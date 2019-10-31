Mullum man accused of importing drugs from Netherlands

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands.

A MULLUMBIMBY man accused of importing MDMA from the Netherlands is yet to enter any formal pleas to his charges.

Domonic Bryce Patel, 26, was excused from appearing before Byron Bay Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Monday.

Mr Patel is facing 14 charges which arose from his arrest in Mullumbimby on September 2.

He's charged with three counts of possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawfully imported drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, three counts of drug supply, five counts of possessing a prohibited drug, cultivating a prohibited plant and possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance.

Mr Patel is on bail and the matter was adjourned to December 9.

Police will allege Mr Patel was connected to three packages which originated from the Netherlands and were intercepted at a Sydney postal facility in August.

The packages allegedly contained a commercial quantity of MDMA.

Police will further allege they seized cash and more drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and MDMA when they later raided Mr Patel's home.