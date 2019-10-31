Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands. NSW Police
Crime

Mullum man accused of importing drugs from Netherlands

Liana Turner
by
31st Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULLUMBIMBY man accused of importing MDMA from the Netherlands is yet to enter any formal pleas to his charges.

Domonic Bryce Patel, 26, was excused from appearing before Byron Bay Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Monday.

Mr Patel is facing 14 charges which arose from his arrest in Mullumbimby on September 2.

He's charged with three counts of possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawfully imported drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, three counts of drug supply, five counts of possessing a prohibited drug, cultivating a prohibited plant and possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance.

Mr Patel is on bail and the matter was adjourned to December 9.

Police will allege Mr Patel was connected to three packages which originated from the Netherlands and were intercepted at a Sydney postal facility in August.

The packages allegedly contained a commercial quantity of MDMA.

Police will further allege they seized cash and more drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and MDMA when they later raided Mr Patel's home.

byron bay local court drug import northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    premium_icon CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    News BYSTANDERS tried desperately to save the life of the hang-gliding instructor after witnessing the horrific crash.

    Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    premium_icon Pair to defend charges over alleged fatal street assault

    Crime The men, accused of killing a 38-year-old, have been arraigned

    Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    Weather Storm chaser said Rappville fires scariest thing he'd witnessed

    Mum's the word when it comes to skateboarding

    premium_icon Mum's the word when it comes to skateboarding

    News Ballina is seeing an increase in women's skateboarding