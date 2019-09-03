Menu
The man, who's facing 14 charges, was arrested after he visited the Mullumbimby Post Office in Dalley St.
Mullum man accused of importing drugs from Netherlands

Liana Turner
3rd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
A MAN accused of importing MDMA to the Far North Coast will fact court today.

Police will allege three packages, which came from the Netherlands, were intercepted at a Sydney postal facility in August.

The packages were examined and allegedly contained a commercial amount of MDMA.

Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad officers then launched Strike Force Urray in response to the packages.

This investigation culminated in a 26-year-old man being arrested after he entered the Mullumbimby Post Office about 1.45pm yesterday.

Police later executed a search warrant at a Tincogan St, Mullumbimby property.

They will allege this resulted in the seizure of cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, cash and two "gel blaster” guns.

The man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with three counts of attempting to possess a marketable quantity of an unlawful border-controlled drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, cultivating a prohibited plant, three counts of drug supply, five counts of drug possession and possessing a restricted substance.

He was refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about the importation and/or supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

