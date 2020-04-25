Mullum heeds police warning over 5G protest

Only a handful of 5G protesters remain in Mullumbimby after police warning to stay home.

Only a handful of 5G protesters remain in Mullumbimby after police warning to stay home.

Just a few protesters remain in Mullumbimby today, after police warned residents to abide by social distancing rules over the ANZAC Day weekend.

Since Wednesday, hundreds of people have been heading to Dalley Street to protest the upgrade of an existing tower to a 5G facility.

While Byron Shire has not seen any new cases of COVID-19 for over a week, in response to the protests Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell stressed the importance of abiding by the public health restrictions.

“Whilst we support people’s freedom of speech and people’s rights to communicate their concerns and their worries, we ask people to really take into consideration the rights and... wellbeing of others in the community.”

“Having protests and assemblies in small community areas is basically something we want people to reconsider.”

“We’ve got Anzacs … and families of Anzacs that can’t get out there and march.”

“These people can’t get out and do that.”

“So, bear that in mind when you choose to get out there and conduct an assembly or a protest of any sort in these times.”

Byron Shire Council had previously called a moratorium on the proposed 5G tower upgrade. The urgent motion was widely applauded by the community back in March.

Telsta has since put the upgrade on hold.