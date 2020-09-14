Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cr Danielle Mulholland running for her sixth term as Kyogle Mayor.
Cr Danielle Mulholland running for her sixth term as Kyogle Mayor.
News

Mulholland has the drive to seek sixth mayoral term tonight

David Kirkpatrick
14th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT”S lucky Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland has got two hands to count on.

At tonight’s Kyogle Council meeting she could be re-elected for her sixth term in office.

As a “peer” elected mayor, she will face her fellow councillors as the only candidate to put her hand up for the position so far.

Cr Mulholland has pushed hard over the past several years to improve roads and bridges in Kyogle Shire and says she still has plenty of unfinished business.

“As you know many people use local government to push for a state or federal seat but that’s not something that interests me, I am interested in my LGA,” she said.

“I have really focused on bridges and roads in the past few years ... and I have still got work left to do.

“I have established relationships, not only across the region, but with ministers in Sydney and Canberra. I want to continue that relationship and put a face to the application.”

Tonight’s Kyogle Council begins at 5pm and there will also be a peer vote for the deputy mayor’s position which is held by John Burley, who has nominated again for re-election.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closed for jury to view alleged crime scene

        Premium Content Road closed for jury to view alleged crime scene

        News POLICE are closing a road on Tuesday to allow the jury to view the scene where a person was seriously injured.

        ‘DAMNING’: Northern Rivers councils slam process for grants

        Premium Content ‘DAMNING’: Northern Rivers councils slam process for grants

        News Our councils have raised significant concerns as part of an inquiry

        'I've lost everything': Sawmill worker's tough lesson

        Premium Content 'I've lost everything': Sawmill worker's tough lesson

        News Casino man suffered "significant" injuries, a court has heard

        'I'm waiting for the four horsemen to ride down my street'

        Premium Content 'I'm waiting for the four horsemen to ride down my street'

        News Northern Rivers woman is trapped in bushfire crisis in California