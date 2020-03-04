Much-needed boost to recreation reserve amenities

NEW amenities have been officially opened at Eureka Public Recreation Reserve in time for the 2020 football season to kick off.

Made possible with a $75,900 grant from the State Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund and a $39,800 contribution from the Eureka and Districts Sports Club, new toilets and change rooms were declared open on Saturday afternoon.

Byron Mayor Simon Richardson, NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts Ben Franklin MLC and Eureka and District Sports Club president Simon Pearce opened the amenities.

“This is a great example of local people, my community, working with council to find a solution to a problem,” Cr Richardson said.

“The Eureka Recreation Reserve is a highly used and much-loved asset serving the rural residents of Federal, Eureka and surrounding districts, bringing adults and children together year after year because it is the only sports ground in the area.

“It was also the only sports ground in the Far North Coast Zone not to have an amenities block so this grant has been important in a lot of ways.

“I thank Ben Franklin and the NSW Government for their support and I congratulate the Eureka and Districts Sports Club for not only applying for the grant but for organising for $34,300 worth of in-kind labour to build the amenities block as well as throwing in a cash contribution of $5500.”

Mr Franklin said the new amenities block was a prime example of what the funding stream was designed for.

“Having amenities and change room facilities on site will encourage people to be a part of local sport, whether they are having fun on the field or cheering from the sidelines,” Mr Franklin said.