Much-loved tree will live on even after it's chopped down

Ballina Shire Council staff have taken cuttings from this Lennox Head fig tree ahead of its removal on Monday.

Ballina Shire Council staff have taken cuttings from this Lennox Head fig tree ahead of its removal on Monday. Marc Stapelberg

THE contentious removal of a fig tree at Lennox Head will go ahead, but the tree will live on in Ballina Shire Council's nursery.

The council's manager for open spaces and resource recovery Cheyne Willebrands said staff took cuttings from the tree, on Castle Drive, this morning.

The decision to take cuttings, which will be grown in the council's nursery, was influenced by community concern for the tree's removal.

"It's come about as a way the tree can still live on,” Mr Willebrands said.

"We think it's a great idea.”

Mr Willebrands said arborist reports had indicated the tree was "greater than 150 years” in age.

Councillors yesterday voted down a motion to delay removal of the tree, which may have been the cause of damage to a nearby home and driveway.

Cr Phillip Meehan put forward a matter of urgency, calling for council to halt the removal until there was "physical evidence” the tree's sprawling roots were the cause of this damage.

The motion was lost and the tree is expected to be removed on Monday.

Mr Willebrands said council staff would endeavour to give residents who opposed the removal the chance to farewell the beloved fig.

During yesterday's general meeting, councillors and staff discussed the fact the council would be liable for the portion of repair costs which exceed the homeowner's insurance payout.

Cr Ben Smith said the idea of moving the fig had been considered, but this was tipped to cost about $500,000.

Cr Smith said while the council didn't want to remove trees without good reason, he believed the lifespan of this fig had run its course.

"(Eventually) it's going to fall over or it's going to die,” he said.

"Councillors don't just want to chop this thing down... but that tree has a life span.

"At some point, just like us, it's going to be gone, it's just a matter of when.”

Lennox Head resident John Sparks said a group of community members had appealed to the council to be able to take their own cuttings.

Mr Sparks said he was disappointed the tree would be removed.

"The local people love the tree,” he said,

"It's part of their everyday existence and they don't want it taken down.

"I think it's murder and it's unnecessary.”

Mr Sparks said he didn't believe there was enough evidence the tree was the cause of damage to the house.

"We're not unsympathetic about the damage... but that can be fixed without killing the tree,” he said.