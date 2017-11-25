Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Much-loved surfing Santa makes his annual return

SURF'S UP: The Lennox Head Surfing Santa is one again bringing his own brand of Christmas cheer to the town.
SURF'S UP: The Lennox Head Surfing Santa is one again bringing his own brand of Christmas cheer to the town. Supplied
Alison Paterson
by

THE first of the surfing Santa signs has hit social media on a wave of festive cheer.

The Lennox Head FB page showed this waverider on its page on Thursday.

"Ride the Yule Tide,” urges the sign.

Clad in a fetching scarlet outfit complete with black braces and sporting a black moustache Snidley Whiplash would be proud to twirl, the surfing Santa brings a smile to all who see him.

The person who posted this image said, "And... 'Surfin' Santa' is up! Here comes the festive season! Big thanks to Lennox Coastcare for getting Santa on the post and again to Milly (Rock Of Ages) for Santa's paintwork.”

If your community has a surfing Santa sign or figure somewhere, take a photo or video and send it in to us at news@northernstar.com.au

Topics:  northern rivers christmas northern rivers santa santa sign surfing santa

Lismore Northern Star
Brazen thieves steal man's car while he mows the lawn

Brazen thieves steal man's car while he mows the lawn

THE man was busy working, wearing earmuffs, when the thieves took a sneaky opportunity to steal a car and trailer.

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Collard is a staple of the cuisine of the southern US states, and not so easy to find in Australia. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Best buys and new produce available from Northern Rivers growers

Tweed/Byron command won't face merger

Tweed/Byron LAC will be renamed, but the borders won't change.

Supt Wayne Starling has welcomed news his command will not merge

Glitta's naked truth is charted in her body map

EXPERIMENTAL THEATRE: Glitta Supernova brings her show Body Map to Byron Bay.

Glitta Supernova is back to her home soil

Local Partners