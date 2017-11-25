Much-loved surfing Santa makes his annual return

SURF'S UP: The Lennox Head Surfing Santa is one again bringing his own brand of Christmas cheer to the town.

THE first of the surfing Santa signs has hit social media on a wave of festive cheer.

The Lennox Head FB page showed this waverider on its page on Thursday.

"Ride the Yule Tide,” urges the sign.

Clad in a fetching scarlet outfit complete with black braces and sporting a black moustache Snidley Whiplash would be proud to twirl, the surfing Santa brings a smile to all who see him.

The person who posted this image said, "And... 'Surfin' Santa' is up! Here comes the festive season! Big thanks to Lennox Coastcare for getting Santa on the post and again to Milly (Rock Of Ages) for Santa's paintwork.”

