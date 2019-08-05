Much-loved Lismore butcher farewelled at moving service

FAREWELL HAROLD HUTLEY: More than 120 people attended the funeral to celebrate the life of Harold Lloyd Hutley at the Chapel at Lismore Memorial Gardens on Monday.

IT WAS standing-room only as Lismore said farewell to its much-loved son, Harold Lloyd Hutley, at his funeral on Monday.

As Glen Campbell's rendition of Dock of the Bay flowed through the chapel at Lismore Memorial Gardens and out the courtyard to those who could find a seat inside, family and friends came together to remember a remarkable man.

Mr Hutley was 80 when he passed away at Lismore Base Hospital last month.

At the service, celebrant Lindsay Doust said his friend Harold, a fourth-generation butcher, was a man who loved his family, his friends and his community.

Mr Hutley is survived by his family, including his wife of 60 years, Beth (Elizabeth), whom he met at dance in Lismore when he was 17 and she was 16.

His sons Bob and Neil spoke movingly of their father, who they said was an exceptional person.

Bob raised laughter when he recalled how his parents moved out of the family home to manage a motel, allowing him to tell his mates, "I don't have to move out of home because my parents already have."

"Dad was very much a people person; when painting his window at the butcher shop, it would take many hours because everyone would stop to talk to him," he said.

"Harold was the fourth of four boys, so small he was nicknamed 'runt' even though he eventually became the tallest of the bunch."

Bob said Mr Hutley did his national service and he used to regale the family with stories of how used to drive generals about.

Meanwhile, Neil told of how his dad taught him how to count at the horse races and to drive while steering them home after attending the greyhounds.

He also recalled how Mr Hutley laced a piglet in a milk crate, handed it to his son and let loose the sow as means of improving his turn of speed.

Three of Mr Hutley's six grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan and Matt, gave readings of psalms, verses and a poem.

After the service, the family invited all who attended to join them for refreshments at the Lismore Workers Club in Goonellabah, where many stories of Harold were shared.

Mr Hutley is survived by his wife, two sons, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Vale Harold Lloyd Hutley 20.01.1939 - 24.07.2019.