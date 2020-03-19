Menu
At the Lismore Lantern Parade
Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

Javier Encalada
19th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
THE traditional Lismore Lantern Parade has been delayed until later in the year.

The event was originally set to happen on June 20, but now organiser Jilly Jackson has announced a new date.

“The fabulous Lismore Lantern Parade will be shining brighter than ever on Saturday, November 7, fingers crossed,” she said in a statement.

“We are living in challenging times, festivals and events are being cancelled across the country and the world, and sadly the iconic Lismore Lantern Parade is not immune from this dreadful virus.

“So we are disappointed to announce that the 2020 Lismore Lantern Parade must be postponed.

“However, we are a truly positive bunch at LightnUp and we believe we have a role in bringing the whole community together in a special celebration – we did it in 2017 after Cyclone Debbie and we plan to do it once again after COVID-19.”

Lismore Lantern Parade is an annual community event held on or around the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice.

The event attracts approximately 30,000 people each year and is estimated to contribute $3.4 million to the local economy.

