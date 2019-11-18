Much-anticipated rain delivers a measly 'six drops'

HOPES were high for a good dose of rain when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Northern Rivers yesterday, but what ensued was a pathetic drizzle in most areas.

Although some locations saw lightening, hail and a half decent downpour.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Cape Byron got 8mm, Nashua (Wilsons River) recorded 2mm, Goonengerry got 1mm, Mullumbimby (Chincogan) got 6mm and Upper Main arm 17mm, Burringbar saw 8mm, 3mm for Dunoon and 1mm for The Channon.

For areas including Ballina, Lismore and Alstonville rainfall measurements were recorded as 0mm.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was 22mm at Banora, near Tweed Heads.

Following the disappointing amount of rainfall, a heatwave is forecast to sweep across NSW this week, although it's not yet forecast to encroach on the Northern Rivers, you can expect hot temperatures.

BoM said a Severe Heatwave is forecast for second half of the week over NSW ranges, slopes, CentralWest and the ACT, while low to severe heatwave conditions are forecast over northeastern WA, northern NT, northwestern and southern QLD as well as the northern parts and tableland districts of NSW for three days from tomorrow.

Forecaster Elli Blandford said the district saw some isolated showers and storms along the coastal parts of NSW yesterday.

"Our forecasts were for generally patchy isolated rainfall. Everyone wants more rain than we received,” she said.

"The Northern Rivers is looking by they won't be impacted by the heatwave but parts of northern NSW will.

"Tomorrow we are seeing temperatures in the mid 30s, before a brief reprieve on Wednesday and Thursday, and then it heats up again on Friday and Saturday

"For today and tomorrow we are expecting generally mostly sunny skies with some smoke haze. Coming into Wednesday there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, which will mainly be about the coastal ranges.

"On Thursday it goes back to mostly sunny days with no rainfall expected.”

Temperatures will reach 34C in Lismore tomorrow, staying in the low to mid 30's for the duration of the week.

The maximum temperature will reach 37C in Casino tomorrow, and is forecast to reach 35-36C for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures in the high 20s for coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina this week.