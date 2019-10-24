MTB racing fun for father and son

NEED FOR SPEED: Richmond Rivers Riders mountain bike athlete Jordan Zmegac shows why he competes in the elite class of the sport.

NEED FOR SPEED: Richmond Rivers Riders mountain bike athlete Jordan Zmegac shows why he competes in the elite class of the sport. Supplied

HURTLING down a steep trail strewn with obstacles such as large boulders, logs, drop-offs and swathes of gravel, most dads would be cautioning their kids to take it easy in a sport where wearing a neck brace is recommended.

But not John Zmegac.

The passionate mountain-biker with 20 years under his pedals is usually racing adult son Jordan when they train together, urging them both on to greater speeds.

NEED FOR SPEED: Richmond River Riders mountain bike athletes Jordan and his dad John Zmegac share a love of the adrenaline-rush their sport provides. Supplied

Zmegac, 50 is vice-president of the Richmond Rivers Riders, and Jordan, 20, are committed mountain-bike athletes, and while they race in different divisions - dad in the 50 plus age-group and son in the elite - they are equally excited about the sport.

"It's all about the adrenalin rush,” the pair said.

Fresh from the Mid North Coast series, at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park, Port Macquarie, on the weekend, where Zmegac took first and Jordan second in their classes, over challenging terrain, they are now preparing for their next heart-stopping event, Round three of the North Coast Enduro at Coopers Shoot, Byron Bay, on November 17.

Zmegac said mountain-biking offers a way to get the heart racing that he's not found on any other sporting endeavour.

He reckons while he 's not as fast as Jordan, he has just as much fun.

In a sport which is heavily regulated around safety gear, with a full-face helmet mandatory, Zmegac said he's happier without less torso padding, relying on his experience to avoid a tumble.

"I wear a full-face helmet and gloves, but not all the body armour some of the riders wear, I feel it's too constricting.” he said.

"Instead, I have the confidence that my skill can keep me from the emergency room.”

However, Jordan who who is sponsored by Sunrise Cycles in Ballina, is a little more cautious.

While he certainly has the knowledge and skill needed, he's keen to push himself to the limit and sees the amour necessary.

"I wear shoulder, elbow and knee-pads as well as the helmet and gloves,” he said.

"I've been into mountain-biking seriously the last five years, l love it.”