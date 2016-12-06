36°
News

MT WARNING: Rescues show just how dangerous it can be

Claudia Jambor
6th Dec 2016

TODAY'S tragic rescue at Mt Warning marks the fourth recovery effort this year and sadly, the first death atop the highest point on the Northern Rivers.

From broken legs to panic attacks, the past six years has seen emergency services conduct 14 rescue missions to the at times challenging trek.

For years, some indigenous groups argue hikers shouldn't be allowed to ascend the Wollumbin National Park - the Aboriginal name for the parkland.

Similarly to Uluru in central Australia, the indigenous community has previously voiced concerns about climbing the popular peak, citing preservation and cultural reasons.

Should the Mt Warning walking track be closed?

TIMELINE: Mt Warning rescues 2010-2016.

2016

December 6

A MAN has died after being struck by lightning atop the summit.

October 15

A SEVEN-year-old girl was winched from a section of the trail after falling down an escarpment about 10 metres high.

October 9

A DUAL rescue prompted a stern warning from the Tweed District Rescue Squad to exercise caution while climbing the popular trail..

Rescue squad deputy captain Rhett Murray said the rescues required significant volunteer resources.

"The dual rescue put massive pressure on resources to get enough man power to get them down," Mr Murray said.

 

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crew winching a Aaron Worboys from Mount Warning on Easter Monday. Photo Contributed Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crew winching a Aaron Worboys from Mount Warning on Easter Monday. Photo Contributed Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Contributed

March 28

AFGHANISTAN war hero, Alstonville man Aaron "Dogga" Worboys, was airlifted from the mountain after he suffered a PTSD-related panic attack.

The mission sparked a media storm of criticism toward Mr Warboys, slamming him as being "unfit" to take on the climb because he weighed 115kg.

2015

September 21

EMERGENCY services were called to evacuate a 42-year-old woman after she fell during the trek and sustained an ankle injury.　　

The woman was the second person in days to be rescued after a bushwalking injury in the Tweed Shire.

June 20

A WOMAN was evacuated after a suspected ankle fracture.

April 12

IT was another busy day for emergency services atop Mt Warning conducting two people were rescued from Mount Warning within twelve hours.

 

Michelle Baker and Cam Huth just finishing the Mt Warning climb Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Michelle Baker and Cam Huth just finishing the Mt Warning climb Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

2014

November 30,31

REPORTS of a woman rescued during one of the Westpac Helicopter's seven missions around the North Coast that weekend.

Sept 8

A MASSIVE rescue effort was initiated to pull a woman to safety after injuring herself along the trail.

 

Vertical rescue: A helicopter crew member is winched to the girl.
Vertical rescue: A helicopter crew member is winched to the girl. Contributed

2013

Mt Warning closed due to Cyclone Oswald from January until it reopened to the public on Tuesday, September 24 - a whopping three months ahead of schedule

2012

September 3

THE Westpac Rescue helicopter winched a 20-year-old Gold Coast woman to safety this weekend after the hiker hurt her ankle while trying to descend from the top of Mt Warning.

2011

September 13

Rescuers walked a man down Mt Warning after the Westpac chopper was called off.

2010

November 8

HEAVY cloud cover hindered the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's efforts to evacuate a man from the track after he suffered chest pains.

Once stabilised on the ground, the man was winched back into the helicopter and transported to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

 

Slippery slope: A woman in her 60s was rescued from 50m below the summit of Mt Warning on Sunday September 7.
Slippery slope: A woman in her 60s was rescued from 50m below the summit of Mt Warning on Sunday September 7. Contributed

July 30

A SERIOUS hip injury resulted in emergency services being called in to rescue one hiker.

June 7

A 16-YEAR-OLD teenager was airlifted to hospital after slipping and falling on the trail.

April 25

ONE woman broke her leg on the challenging route and was rushed via the Westpac Helicopter to hospital.

Topics:  fatality lightning strike mt warning rescue westpace life saver rescue helicopter

