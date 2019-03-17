Pageant finalist challenges fashion stereotypes

Upma Kite heads over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant. Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio

Upma Kite heads over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant. Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio

QUEENSLAND's Upma Kite is preparing to head over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant, competing against 21 countries.

Born in northeast India, the Telstra employee has worked as a model and appeared in more than 35 magazines and is now championing other women, especially those 35 and over, to break stereotypes and attempt to show the fashion industry that age and size are just numbers.

The Brisbane resident is organising a fashion show for all ages and all sizes under her brand Upma Fashionista.

"I am a huge advocate of women's self-worth and women's wellbeing," she said.

"The concept of this show is to highlight age groups from 18 to 65 and common sizes and shapes from size six to 14."

Upma Kite wants to showcase age groups from 18 to 65 and common sizes and shapes from size six to 14 in her fashion show Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio

The fashion show is a fundraising event for Dignifying Women and UN Women National Committee Australia.

There are more than 15 national and international designers participating in the show, showcasing international couture designs, jewellery, headpieces, makeup and hair styles.

Ravishing Fashionistas Fashion Show for Ageless Divas will be held at the Sofitel on March 30 from 1.30pm.

For further information search ravishingfashionistas on Facebook or phone 0439 395 602.