Mr Versatile at the Seagulls in NRRRL

Ballina hooker Michael Dwane was a handful for Byron Bay in NRRRL on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA'S Michael Dwane is prepared to play anywhere when the Seagulls take on Murwillumbah in the Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League major semi-final.

Dwane, 22, has been one of the Seagulls' best this season and is expected to be at hooker when they take on the Mustangs at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, Sunday.

Since 2015 he has spent most of his time at lock and has also excelled at centre, hooker and wing.

He has even put his hand up to play front row with prop Nick Ritter missing with a knee injury while Andrew Bracek is battling to overcome a shoulder problem.

"The strength of our team is a lot of us can cover most positions,” Dwane said.

"Zac Beecher can play any-where and I could play in the front row with Jack Durheim or Anthony Colman (tomorrow) if we have to.

"I'm not sure if this is the best Ballina team I've played in but it would be the hardest working and it's just a good bunch of blokes.”

Dwane moved to Sydney after Ballina won the grand final in 2017 where he lived with Seagulls junior Brian Kelly, who was playing NRL for Manly at the time.

It was there he spent a pre-season training with Blacktown with the intention of playing in the Ron Massey Cup.

In the end he moved back home and was selected on the wing in the NSW Country Under-23 team that toured Fiji in October.

"There is a lot more competition in Sydney and I probably would have stayed there but it was too expensive to live,” Dwane said.

"I decided to come back home but I really enjoy playing for Ballina and don't feel like I've missed out on anything.”

This season also coincided with the arrival of captain-coach Jamie Lyon, who had been out of the NRL for only two years.

Lyon is one of seven Seagulls players who has not missed a game this season with Ballina just one win away from hosting the grand final for a sixth time since 2013.

"He (Lyon) has done a great job, he never gets angry and no one wants to let him down either,” Dwane said.

"Not much worries him and that helps everyone else keep their cool.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games, Murwillumbah will play Tweed Coast in reserve grade at 1.10pm after Ballina takes on Cudgen in the Under-18s at 11.45am.

Casino will play Marist Brothers in ladies league tag at 10.30am.

HOW THEY LINE UP

Ballina: Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Zac Beecher, Rhys Riches; centres Ray Buchanan, Kel Sheather; five-eighth Jamie Lyon; halfback Jess Perry; props Andrew Bracek, Phil Crosby; hooker Michael Dwane; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen

Murwillumbah: Fullback Toby McIntosh; wingers Jack Bishop, Liam Cusack; centres Caleb Howell, Adam Walker; five-eighth Ethan Kane; halfback Kade Hill; props Remi Vignau, Jonty Van Der Scheur; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Keelan Biltoft, Dan Turland; lock Bailey Crompton