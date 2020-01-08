Mr Perfect’s barbecue is coming to the North Coast

A REGULAR mental health meet up, Mr Perfect, plans to launch in Byron Bay and is looking for a local host.

Mr Perfect, founded by Terry Cornick, is a monthly barbecue for men, providing a place of support, community and connection in an inclusive environment.

In January 2016 after a lifetime of mental health struggle, Mr Cornick created the grassroots “pre-crisis” charity to ensure others can access additional help when they need.

“The outcomes have been incredible,” Mr Cornick said.

Mr Perfect Founder Terry Cornick ignited over 30 BBQ's across Australia.

“From men that have not been out of the house because of mental struggle and isolation over a year that now come...to men that have said the barbecue was the spark that allowed them to realise others do care.”

After four years, the barbecue supports about 30 communities, running across multiple states including NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT.

Now, Mr Cornick is expanding regionally to bring the barbecue to Byron Bay, and is looking for a man to host it.

“We do not need specific qualifications, the skills we have seen that work best when engaging and building a community tend to be a community network / community-focus attitude, have experienced some struggle themselves or a close friend or family member and emotional intelligence and great listening skills help too,” he said.

Mr Cornick said although there were plenty of clinical services for mental health in Byron Bay, he couldn’t find a non-clinical approach like a drop-in barbecue.

Mr Perfect was recently awarded the AMHF NSW Men’s Health Award and Westfield’s Local Heroes Award, Warringah Mall.