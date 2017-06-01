19°
MPs trade blows over axing of ski jump

Samantha Poate
| 1st Jun 2017 12:17 PM
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

SPARKS fly between Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith as Franklin addressed recent allegations against him today.

The controversy surrounds Mr Franklin's involvement and motivation in stopping the Lennox Head Ski Jump from proceeding.

The Ballina MP was critical of Mr Franklin for having kept the announcement, that the state government was not to pursue Lennox as the location for the jump in the future, up his sleeve until the protest.

She said she believed the announcement was kept secret in order to 'big-note' Mr Franklin for his own political gain.

 

At the protest march on Saturday May 27 she said: "This isn't an episode of Masterchef, we don't need the cliff hanger, the focus just needs to be on the community.

"They're letting people come out, give up their time, take to the streets when (the decision) already been done and dusted."

In a statement, Mr Franklin said he was willing to overlook these claims, until a motion was moved against him in Legislative Council yesterday, by Jeremy Buckingham.

"She made some inaccurate comments on the day of the rally, but I was prepared to let them go through to the keeper as she was obviously bristling at her ineffectiveness and needed to find something to say," Mr Franklin said.

"This is a direct attack on my character, to suggest that I would link a public policy outcome to some sort of petty egomania is repugnant, and I reject it out of hand."

Mr Franklin expressed his disgust at Ms Smith and Mr Buckingham in parliament last night and called on them to stop playing petty politics and to start acting with integrity and tell the truth.

Topics:  ben franklin lennox head ski jump northern rivers politics nsw state government ski jump tamara smith

