MPs say jobs, not more money, the answer to dole woes

THEY accept life for the unemployed existing on Newstart allowances is incredibly tough, but Sunshine Coast Members of Parliament are firm in their belief that creating jobs, not providing more money, is the best way to improve their lot.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace made clear they were awake to the struggle people on the allowance, which has not improved in real terms since the mid 1990s, were going through.

But it was a level of empathy that did not extend to support for the increase being called for by everyone from former Coalition Prime Minister John Howard to The Greens and One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

"The single most important thing we can do is to find them a job," Mr O'Brien said.

"We need to grow the economy, grow jobs and encourage private sector employment."

He said Newstart was not a straight salary replacement but as a safety net which in most cases - 99 per cent - received additional supplementary support.

Mr O'Brien said two thirds of those on Newstart were off the payment within 12 months.

"No one is suggesting it is easy to get by without a job," he said. "Would it be difficult with those payments. Yes. But we need to prioritorise getting them a job. It's the single most important thing we can do."

Mr O'Brien said his own voice in Parliament would be to ask for any additional money that became available to go to pensioners first.

He said welfare accounted for $172 billion of the federal budget something he said was wonderful for Australia to be able to do.

"No one should go without food," Mr O'Brien said. "There are assistance packages available.

"With supplementary payments there should be sufficient funding to help people through hard times."

Mr Wallace said he was on record as saying if could be demonstrated the current level of the Newstart allowance was preventing people from seeking work, he would support looking at it further.

"The best form of welfare is a job," he said.

He said employers on the Sunshine Coast were telling him they were having to access back packers and other workers from overseas because they can't get Australians to do the work.

"I'm not saying life is cruisy on the dole," he said. "It's not a lot of money. It would be very difficult.

"I've seen time and time again brought about by people getting jobs.

"I want to concentrate on expanding our industry base to get more off welfare and into jobs."

Mr Wallace said welfare already accounted for a third of the budget. He said every dollar above that would be money not spent on schools and health.