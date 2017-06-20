21°
MPs reveal what State Budget has in store for North Coast

Claudia Jambor
20th Jun 2017

NORTH Coast Mayors didn't get everything they wished for out of this year's NSW Budget but the government made a clear commitment to major developments on the North Coast.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet delivered a surplus budget of hits and misses for the region at Parliament House in Sydney yesterday.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he was "very disappointed" no funding was allocated towards the completion of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange in Casino.

Stage 2 of the saleyard upgrade was at the top budget priority for Richmond Valley Mayor, Robert Mustow, who said the saleyards this financial year alone have made $100 million in livestock sales.

Mr Gulaptis said money may be able to be sourced through other State Government programs and initiatives.

He said that approach may prove more beneficial than "a one-off sugar hit" from the budget.

Although Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith's hopes for Lismore Park funding were dashed , the call for help on road repairs were answered.

Lismore MP Thomas George confirmed $5.514 million would be shared between to Lismore, Tweed, Tenterfield and Kyogle councils for local road maintenance.

A continuation of state funding for major North Coast projects such as funding for Stage 3c of the Lismore Base Hospital as well as the Pacific Hwy upgrade from Woolgoolga to Ballina were reaffirmed in the budget.

Mr George said the Far North Coast community would also benefit from round-the-clock availability of the NSW Ambulance helicopters located at the Lismore base, thanks to funding for an additional doctor and paramedic.

On the coast, Ballina MP Tamara Smith said she welcomed "the injection into school infrastructure" at Ballina and Lennox Head Public Schools.

Ms Smith said she looked forward to discussions about the continued funding for SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines deployed on the North Coast.

The $1.3 billion regional fund was a highlight of the budget for Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin.

Mr Franklin said the fund would allow for investments in transport, energy, water and other projects that "turbo charge regional economies".

"It's an extremely wonderful new fund that I think is going to do great things for our area," Mr Franklin said.

He said the regional fund could provide an avenue for the government to financially support North Coast flood mitigation.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  north coast northern rivers environment northern rivers polictics smart drumelines state budget

