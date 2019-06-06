MP vows to name child sex offenders

The LNP has committed to major child-safety reforms if elected.

STATE LNP Leader and Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, has vowed to empower parents to identify child sex offenders if they are living in their neighbourhood.

If the LNP is elected at the next state election, Ms Frecklington said it had committed to major child-safety reforms and would deliver a new public child sex offender register.

"I will do everything I can to stop sexual predators from targeting kids," she said.

The State Opposition Leader said she believed protecting children was more important than protecting the anonymity of pedophiles.

"Queenslanders have the right to this information," Ms Frecklington said.

"I back tougher, responsible laws that will protect children and empower parents."