Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Corrective Services assistant Commissioner Kevin Corcoran, left, with Grafton jail Governor Michelle Paynter and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis outside the old Grafton jail in August to announce it will close next year.
NSW Corrective Services assistant Commissioner Kevin Corcoran, left, with Grafton jail Governor Michelle Paynter and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis outside the old Grafton jail in August to announce it will close next year.
News

MP urges jail job seekers to be patient

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF from the old Grafton jail retain a good chance of getting a job at the new Clarence Correctional Centre, says the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gulaptis said he had noted concerns of staff at the old jail following the news the jail would close on August 5 next year, that they had been seemingly ignored in the recruiting progress for the new facility.

Mr Gulaptis said he contacted the new jail's operator, Serco, seeking assurances staff from the old jail were not being overlooked.

"I spoke with CEO Mark Irwin and he assured me it's only early days in the recruiting process," Mr Gulaptis said.

"He told me they were currently inducting 26 staff at the jail of a final total of 600 staff.

"The heavy recruiting won't be occurring until January, February.

"People will need to be patient."

Mr Gulaptis said arriving at a pay rate for officers at the new jail had also been delayed because the jail union, the Public Service Association, had taken the NSW Government to court over redundancy payouts.

A Serco spokesperson said the company was accepting applications for a variety of jobs at Clarence Correctional centre and anyone was ­welcome to consider the roles and opportunities available by visiting the website www.graftonserco.com.au.

This includes current Grafton jail staff.

The Centre is due to open mid-2020 and recruitment will continue through to October.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Amazing' strategy from fireys saved Alstonville homes

        premium_icon 'Amazing' strategy from fireys saved Alstonville homes

        News A SENIOR firefighter has described how Alstonville fireys used "out of the box" strategies to prevent a house fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

        MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        premium_icon MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        News The federal member will make representations on behalf of the abuse victim whose...

        WATCH AND ACT: Fires to merge in coming days

        WATCH AND ACT: Fires to merge in coming days

        News FALLING trees continue to be a hazard from firefighters working to control...

        40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        premium_icon 40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        News Expect very hot days and warm nights this week