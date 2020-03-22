MP promotes businesses turning to home delivery

Page MP Kevin Hogan is promoting local businesses who are doing home delivery.

Page MP Kevin Hogan is promoting local businesses who are doing home delivery.

KEVIN Hogan is using his Facebook platform of more than 13,000 followers to promote local businesses.

The Member for Page posted a video where he addressed his audience.

"As a community, now is the time we come together," Mr Hogan said.

"There are many local businesses who are making changes to help others.

For example some are supplying food and services through phone orders, or delivering to your door, or pick up from farm gate or their business.

If you are a local business/farmer and want to get the word out about what you are doing, please let me know.

Email me via kevin.hogan.mp@aph.gov.au or private message me what you are doing and how you would like people to place orders for pick up or delivery. I will share the information on my Facebook and Instagram page.

We have beautiful produce and services in our area. Let's support each other and buy local.

It is a time to look out for each other.

This is not about panic buying, this is about making sure we are all been looked after and supporting local business.

So if you are a business changing things up to help the community and move produce to those who need it - let me know.

Stay safe and take care everyone."

Some of the home delivery businesses include:

BIG RIVER PIZZA, GRAFTON

Offer a home delivery option.

Call 6643 1555

https://www.bigriverpizza.com.au/

HOTEL ILLAWONG, EVANS HEAD

Dinner + Drinks Delivered.

Make use of this new, convenient service in Evans Head.

www.hotelillawong.com.au/delivery

ARUM, CASINO

Arum is a fashion house in Casino. If you're a Casino resident and see something online that you like, they will deliver to your home. We also offer postage to those who are outside of Casino.

www.arumcasino.com

COUNTRY CRUMBS BAKERY - CASINO

Will deliver fresh bread, and cakes or any of our products to your doorstep. Here is their information:

All you need to do is call us with your order, pay over the phone and we will deliver to you the next morning.

Call us on 66628323.

CLUNES STORE

Clunes Store will be delivering groceries and alcohol to the Northern Rivers region.

Here is their information:

How do I place an order?

Email your delivery address and grocery/ alcohol order through to info@clunesstore.com.au

How do I pay for my order?

Once we receive your email list, we will calculate your total, then we will call you and process your payment over the phone

When will my order arrive?

Have your order placed by 3pm and you will receive your order the next day

What if I'm not home?

We will leave your order at your front door unless advised otherwise.

Will you deliver on weekends?

Monday - Saturday

https://www.clunesstore.com.au/

NIMBIN VALLEY DAIRY

Are offering delivery or milk, butter, yoghurt and cheese.

Their next delivery is Sunday, March 29 starting from Kyogle to Lismore then on the Byron, the Tweed and Gold Coast.

Contact 0428 886 327 or http://www.nimbinvalley.com.au

COFFEE SHOTS, LISMORE

Can deliver coffee or food to any workplace around town.

Call them on 6621 4818

PJs FRUIT & VEG, LISMORE

They do up fresh fruit and veg boxes and can deliver straight to your home. Ring 6621 8559

Delivery is Tuesday and Friday- Lismore and Goonellabah. Pick up in store available Monday-Friday.

THE LEATHER SHOP, KYOGLE

Are selling online and accept custom orders vise our social media networks. They can post orders or organise pick ups by appointment.

Call 0403 598 105.

SHANNONBROOK FARMS, CASINO

Sell affordable premium beef straight from the family farm to you. They are now delivering premium beef each month across New South Wales and Queensland.

They are looking at doing a mince only delivery to help all the families who are struggling to get any mince at the moment. If you head to their latest post on facebook, it has all the information there.

https://www.shannonbrookfarms.com.au/

UNPLUGGED GAMES, LISMORE

Offer delivery to Lismore and surrounding areas (including Goonellabah, Bangalow, Byron Bay, Casino and Ballina and everywhere in-between)

They are also happy to deliver items to your car for a kerbside pick-up.

Phone 6616 1795.

EASTSIDE BUTCHERY, BALLINA

Offer a home delivery service for the Ballina area.

How do you place order: by phone, or in store. We are also offering payments over the phone to illuminate any contact as we know customers would prefer not to come in store!

Orders that get placed, we will need a minimum of 24 hours notice/ next day delivery at a time that is convenient to the customer.

We work up until 12.30pm on a Saturday so delivery will be an option until Saturdays.

Call 02 6686 6872.

WICKED DELIGHTS BAKERY, BALLINA

Is offering free delivery for all our customers over 65, customers with respiratory conditions, pregnancy, or young families.

Call 6686 8382 (East Ballina) or 6686 2632 (West Ballina) to place a delivery order that will be delivered either later that day or the following day.

JUNKYARD BARBECUE, LISMORE

Is offering cryovac smoked meats in 1kg lots to people around the Lismore area for people to reheat or to freeze. They can contact me through social media for prices and options. Happy to do delivery in Lismore area.

Call 0403 614 755.

NIMBIN BAKERY

Are making extra loaves of bread each day to keep up with demand. They have also made family pies for people who need them.

Darren can also deliver if you cannot get to the shop.

Call ahead on 6689 1769.