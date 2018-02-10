MP gets a second chance, a year after forced resignation

LENNOX Head-based politician Catherine Cusack - who was forced to resign as Parliamentary Secretary to Premier Gladys Berejiklian in March last year after a late-night email rant to Ms Berejiklian and other MPs - has returned with a new role.

Mrs Cusack has been named the state's first Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Inclusion.

"I think (resigning) was the right thing to do and I'm really pleased to have this further opportunity ... there hasn't been a role like this before,” she said.

Mrs Cusack will work closely with Service NSW to explore ways to make government services and transactions more accessible to citizens.

She acknowledged Service NSW was "administering many digital services going online”.

She said while it was great online services were opening up opportunities, it was "leaving a group of people behind”. This included older people, vision impaired people, and even people in prison.

"It's concerning how many people are unaware or feel that they can't claim (concessions) because they aren't online or if they are online they don't feel internet savvy, this is the void I'm trying to fill,” she said.

"Everything online is being driven by entertainment, but this to me is the most exciting opportunity, how to change lives.

"Technology can solve a lot of problems. My mission is to focus on saving people money, I want them to use what we've got.”

This includes anything from saving money with health care services, to electricity and petrol.

"If I could get everyone on the correct electricity plan consumers would save $1.5 billion,” she said.