Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Jennifer Howard.
MP Jennifer Howard. Rob Williams
Politics

MP 'didn't call police' on IRATE Facebook group

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Jul 2019 12:10 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police have attended Jennifer Howard's community meeting at Ripley after an environmental group flagged its intention to attend.

Ms Howard, the Member for Ipswich, held a mobile office at Ripley Town Centre on Saturday; a meeting members from the Facebook group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments (IRATE) promised to attend.

Queensland Police phoned Ms Howard's electorate office last week and asked whether they should attend; a proposal Ms Howard rejected.

On Saturday, a lone police officer dropped by Ms Howard's community office, prompting questions from IRATE members about whether he was called.

After the meeting, IRATE took to Facebook to question whether police were called by Ms Howard.

There was no incident and Ms Howard said she did not request or know the officer would attend.

"The police phoned our office during the week and said do you want us to come and keep an eye on it," Ms Howard said.

"We said no, I'll be fine."

The Ipswich MP said two members from the Facebook group arrived and were not threatening.

"I've met with those guys before and I'm happy to talk to them," she said.

"It was actually a really good community office.

"There were people queuing up to talk which was great."

ipswich mp irate jennifer howard queensland police ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    premium_icon Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    News HE was left with "catastrophic injuries” from the crash, which killed two people travelling in the other vehicle.

    Casino farmer accused of calf theft, cruelty faces court

    premium_icon Casino farmer accused of calf theft, cruelty faces court

    Crime The 35-year-old indicated he will fight the charges against him

    $8.5 million sports centre to be finished within weeks

    premium_icon $8.5 million sports centre to be finished within weeks

    News "I think everyone will be extremely happy with the final outcome”

    WHAT'S ON: From world class junior surfing to outdoor expo

    WHAT'S ON: From world class junior surfing to outdoor expo

    Whats On This week's list also includes NAIDOC and sport events