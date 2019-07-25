MP claims Mackay could be 'home to nuclear power plant'

MACKAY MP Julieanne Gilbert has sensationally claimed the region could be "home to a nuclear power plant" following a push from a handful of federal politicians to reconsider nuclear power.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick slammed the push during a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday after Hinkler MP Keith Pitt called for an inquiry into nuclear energy with the backing of Senator James McGrath.

Mrs Gilbert said the LNP's "nuclear thought bubble" demonstrated the party had "lost its way on energy policy".

"The people of Queensland deserve better. They deserve to know where the LNP will put this ticking time bomb," she said.

"Will it be at Bluewater Quay, or maybe on the Harbour?

"Nuclear power plants pose a significant risk to our tourism and agriculture industries. And the extreme weather events that we face every year here in Mackay would not mix well with the leftover nuclear waste."

Mrs Gilbert has now called on Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Dawson MP George Christensen to "come clean on their nuclear plans".

Mr Dick said the cost running of a nuclear power plant was about $200 per megawatt, or five times the cost of wind and solar.

"It is clear that renewable energy is the way forward and it is Queensland at the forefront, taking action," he said.

"We know Campbell Newman and the LNP wanted to reopen radioactive uranium mines in Queensland.

"The Opposition Leader and the LNP owe it to Queensland to come clean on their plans for a nuclear-powered future."

Nuclear power is banned under federal law.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said there was no plan to overturn the ban.