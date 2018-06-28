MP calls out disgraceful behaviour in parliament

LISMORE MP Thomas George has weighed in on the furore in parliament last week, after the NSW Speaker accused Labor members of being drunk.

Mr George said the behaviour was "disgraceful”.

"In my 20 years sitting in NSW Parliament, I have never seen such blatant disrespect for the Speaker-of-the-House, nor abuse of standing-orders by members as what has taken place in the past four sitting weeks,” he said.

During question time last Thursday, NSW parliament Speaker Shelley Hancock accused Labor members of being drunk in the chamber.

The Liberal Member for South Coast called opposition MPs "blockheads” and "idiots” and told some to "go back to the bar”.

In response, Deputy Opposition leader Michael Daley has called on the Speaker to apologise and said if she refused then she should consider stepping down.

Mr George said the actions of fellow MPs, in particular the opposition, towards the speaker and others who sit in the chair have been getting increasingly worse over the past year.

"Recently I was Acting Speaker while the current Speaker was on personal leave. During Question Time on May 24, the actions I had to endure were nothing short of disgraceful,” Mr George said.

"On that day Members of the Opposition pushed the standing orders too far, blatantly trying to get expelled from the chamber. In that debate I chose to keep them in as their punishment.”

Mr Daley has also claimed since the last election Ms Hancock has ejected 263 opposition MPs and not one government member.

"I utterly refute claims from the Opposition no Government MPs have been expelled from the chamber as I have sent two out on separate occasions,” Mr George said.

"The Speaker's position is extremely difficult, without members abusing both the standing orders and those in the chair.”

"It upsets me greatly at Question Time when elected representatives treat each other with such disrespect, in front of a gallery full of professionals, foreign dignitaries, school children and parents.

"Enough is enough; I'm calling on Members to set a higher standard.”