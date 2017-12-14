MP calls on council to save 200-year-old fig tree

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down.

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has welcomed Council's decision to delay cutting down the large fig tree on Castle Drive Lennox Head.

"This is a beautiful iconic tree believed to be about 200 years old. Everything possible should be done to protect it," Ms Smith said.

"I'm urging Ballina Shire councillors to please save this wondrous tree."

"We rely on Council to protect the natural resources and beauty of what makes Ballina Shire special, including the rural buffer zones around our villages and our wonderful trees.

"I support Councillors to discuss all possible options to save this tree rather than getting rid of it, to preserve our heritage and environment," Ms Smith said.

The emergency motion will be addresses in Ballina Shire Council meeting on Thursday from 9am.