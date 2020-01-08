MP calls NSW govt out on seniors transport card promise

Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin has called the State Government out on its election promise of delivering regional seniors transport cards for elegible pensioners in the the region.

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has called on the State Government to deliver its regional seniors transport card for eligible North Coast and Northern Tablelands pensioners by its promised launch date of January 2020.

During the Coalition election pledge in the March 2019 State election, Member for Monaro John Barilaro said the $250 Regional Seniors Transport Card, announced during the 2019 NSW State Election campaign, would help thousands of seniors in the bush.

Ms Saffin said local pensioners had been contacting her in recent weeks, keen to find out details of when and how they can apply for the $250 voucher.

“When they read that the card’s launch was slated for January, they fully expected that this would mean from Wednesday, January 1, 2020,” Ms Saffin said.

“I have also contacted the office of NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, to ask for the launch as soon as possible.”

The regional seniors transport card provides eligible seniors living in the Lismore Electorate with a $250 prepaid card to help with the cost of everyday travel.

The card can be used to pay for NSW TrainLink Regional train and coach services, fuel and taxi trips.

To be eligible, you must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holder.

While Service NSW’s website references the card, Ms Saffin confirmed with its management that more information, including application details, were not yet available.

“Pensioners I have spoken to tell me how difficult they are finding it to keep their cars on the road as they are hit with so many other bills,” Ms Saffin said.

“Any extra concession which helps to reduce the costs of personal travel or public transport will be welcomed by pensioners with open arms.

“It’s been nine months since voters were promised this card by the Liberal-Nationals Government and I think they have been quite patient waiting for it to materialise.”