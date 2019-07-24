MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

DAWSON MP George Christensen has penned a letter asking the Immigration Minister to consider deporting a group of French nationals who were arrested during an anti-coal blockade in North Queensland yesterday.

Bowen police arrested seven people following the Frontline Action on Coal protest during which two women allegedly locked themselves to a concrete barrel blocking access to the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

The four French nationals aged 29, 30, 32 and 39 are understood to be high-profile French journalist Hugo Clement and his film crew.

The four were charged with trespassing on a railway.

Mr Christensen's calls for deportation come at the same time as a media union announced it would seek intervention from the State Government.

AAP reported a Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance representative would contact Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath about the matter.

Police are at the scene, and with unconfirmed reports that four people have been arrested. Contributed

A statement from Mr Christensen's office said the vehemently pro-coal politician wrote to Immigration Minister David Coleman last night.

"These four French nationals ... were here to film for a program that engages in environmental political activism.

"I am sure that most of my constituents agree that these French environmental activists are not welcome here and I have written to Immigration Minister David Coleman asking him to consider deportation.

"I look forward to the minister's response."