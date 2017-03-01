MP calls for anti-vaxxer boycott

controversial American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.

NSW SHADOW Health Minister Walt Secord has called on venues hosting high profile American anti-vaccination campaigner David Wolfe to boycott his talks on health.

Mr Wolfe is expected to speak about nutrition at Jing Organics on Thursday March 16.

But Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters are concerned he will veer off topic into his strong stance against vaccination.

In relation to vaccination, Mr Wolfe's website states:

"A growing body of evidence indicates that vaccines are not safe and that they can injure, permanently maim, or even kill you or a family member.

"The damage caused by vaccines can no longer be ignored, nor can it be dismissed as a necessary evil."

No credible evidence draws such a conclusion, with the vast majority of health professionals and medical experts agreeing vaccines are necessary and effective.

Ms Secord praised Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters for their "principled stand" against Mr Wolfe.

Mr Secord also called on Lismore MP Thomas George, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Ballina MP Tamara Smith to join him in condemning the forthcoming Wolfe visit.

"With 10 million followers, we cannot and should not ignore the rantings of David Wolfe. That is why it is important to stand up to his bizarre and dangerous beliefs," Mr Secord said.

"We must put aside our political differences to combat David Wolfe's dangerous views.

"Thomas, Geoff and Tamara must stand up for the children, the elderly and immune-compromised of the North Coast.

"We need a united approach to drive up North Coast vaccination rates, which in Mullumbimby and Byron Shire are below 50 per cent.

"To protect the whole community, we need immunisation rates of at least 95 per cent to create herd immunity."

"There are far too many challenges facing North Coast hospitals without David Wolfe's misinformation about vaccinations adding to the health problems up here. This is about the safety of our children."

"I wholeheartedly join the Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters in opposing the Wolfe visit and his dangerous views."

Mr Secord also called on the State Government to cancel a booking Mr Wolfe made at the International Convention Centre, Sydney, on March 3-5.

Jing Organics has been contacted for comment.