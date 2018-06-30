MP backs Coast family's defensive driving fight

THE family of a girl killed in a horrific car crash has been working tirelessly to promote a program that would prevent the same fate happening to another young teenager.

The Dixsons are still grieving the loss of 16-year-old Jade; killed when the car she was a passenger of flipped and crashed into a tree along Dulong Rd on March 27.

But instead of letting it break them, Jade's father Mark and the family used the tragedy to push a road safety message close to their hearts.

It's been just three months since the young teen died and the family is almost ready to launch a charity in her honour.

Jade's legacy, Juvenile Attitude Defensive Education Solutions, already has a committee of about 30 volunteers behind it. The first fundraiser for the charity will be held July 15 at Corbould Park.

JADE'S LEGACY: Family and friends of Jade Dixson make up the committee behind the charity aimed at researching successful model of defensive driver courses. Richard Fraser

"It's Jade's Legacy Race Day and we have already sold over 260 tickets for it," Mark said.

"We're expecting to raise about $25,000, to put into the charity and research so we can actually start to make a difference."

Mark said his charity aimed to research and discover a successful model of defensive driving and take it to parliament.

He said his charity would then push a legislative change to see the a successful model become a mandatory course before young teenagers get licences.

"A lot of the research that's out there at the moment goes against it," Mark said.

"The research suggests that defensive driver courses result in a higher amount of accidents in young drivers because they become overconfident."

In April a Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman told the Daily the department was not considering introducing the courses as a compulsory requirement in the licence test.

She said research showed young drivers who undertook such courses were more at risk of crashing than those who didn't.

But Mr Dixson said it only highlighted a need for the government to create a course that worked.

"They keep saying the courses we have don't work, so why aren't they looking for one that does?

"Why aren't they doing the research? "We don't agree that defensive driving courses are the issue, we think it's the education being taught in these programs that is the problem."

LNP member for Nicklin Marty Hunt said he would support Jade's Legacy all the way to parliament.

Mr Hunt was a member of the police force for 30 years and said he had seen enough road trauma in that time.

"I will support anything that reduces the road death toll," he said.

"We have a parliamentary research team looking at successful models of defensive driving courses over in Europe; comparing jurisdiction legislation to traffic crashes involving young drivers.

"If we are going to push for a legislative change then our research needs to be evidence based, it needs to show something new, it needs to work and it needs to prove that it can reduce the road toll significantly."