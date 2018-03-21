MP accuses mayor of bowing to party pressure

WHEELY GOOD: Thomas George MP has accused Lismore mayor Isaac Smith of bowing to party pressue in the ALP preselection race after Janelle Saffin announced she would stand. In happier times the pair (Cr Smith on left) shake hands at the opening of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails in Goonellabah

LISMORE MP Thomas George has accused Lismore mayor Isaac Smith to bowing to Labor party pressure amidst news former Page MP Janelle Saffin is running.

Mr George has even accused local ALP members of having more say in who stood for preselection on the Nationals party ticket than they did on their own.

But a spokesman for Mr George denied the Lismore MP is worried Ms Saffin could beat Austin Curtin who has been elected as his successor at the next federal election.

"Mr George is confident in the community preselection process and in the candidate Mr Curtin," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday Mr George claimed he was upset the Labor Party's Head Office interfered from to favour Janelle Saffin in the selection of a Labor candidate for Lismore.

"It's a quite rich of Janelle Saffin to come out swinging when Labor's Sydney Head Office has given her special treatment over and above other local candidates" Mr George said.

"The whole affair flies in the face of giving our community a choice and Labor should be ashamed of itself."

However, Cr Smith remained firm said confirmed his decision not to run was very much his own.

"It would be improper for the ALP to tell me not to run for preselection, it would count as interference," he said.

"I certainly had discussions with the party, my family and others, but at the end of the day the decision was mine alone."

But Mr George said he believed the Labor Party has opted to assist the career of a career politician who first ran for parliament 27 years ago in 1991 over a more modern local candidate.

"They have denied locals a say in who their candidate is," he said.

"They've even disenfranchised local Labor members, with Mayor Isaac Smith pressured to withdraw despite announcing his intention to run. The irony is that local Labor party members had more of a say in the Nationals Community preselection, then they will in selecting the Labor candidate."

In 2017 over 3600 people voted in the ballot which saw Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin win 54.9 per cent of the vote to defeat Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty and Lismore real estate agent Andrew Gordon.

Mr George said the Nationals pioneered the first Community preselection in Tamworth and to date are the only party to have held a community preselection where locals have the final say.