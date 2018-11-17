Mozart's Requiem will honour Richard Gill

BYRON Music Society will be holding a performance of Mozart's Requiem Mass and the event will be hosted as a tribute to the late music conductor Richard Gill.

Mr Gill, who passed away last month, was originally engaged to conduct this show.

The day before he died, more than 70 musicians gathered outside Gill's home in Sydney and played for him and his family:

Richard James Gill AO was an Australian conductor of choral, orchestral and operatic works. He was known as a music educator and for his advocacy for music education of children.

The show will be conducted by Nicholas Roytley, a personal friend of Mr Gill.

The performance will be accompanied by the Amatori Orchestra, a full orchestra to Mozart's specifications.

The soloists will be soprano Gaynor Morgan, alto Sara Saint-Saens, tenor Geoffrey Webb, and bass Patrick Donnelly.

Mozart's Requiem was commissioned in 1791 by a mysterious stranger who did not wish to approach Mozart in person.

Mozart died before he was able to complete it, but some of it was performed at his memorial service .