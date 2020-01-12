Moyle ton sets up memorable win for Lennox Head

GONE: Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Ben Crawford is bowled out against Alstonville in a Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 game on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BIG hitting Ben Moyle produced his second century of the season in a seven-run win over defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

It took the 16-year-old just 54 balls to score his 100 in the Twenty20 game and he reached the milestone off the back of a massive six.

He was eventually bowled on 124 after hitting 14 fours and seven sixes in the most dominant display of his short career at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

It helped the Pirates to a healthy 7-209 after they already had a six-wicket win over Lismore Workers earlier in the day.

Cudgen was determined to make a game of it with a 91-run opening partnership between Conor McDowell and Alec Williams.

Williams was just as devastating as Moyle and never looked like getting out hitting 10 fours and five sixes.

He came undone late in the innings when he was caught on the boundary, falling one run short of a century on 99.

He is the second Cudgen batsman this season to fall on 99 against Lennox Head after former NSW Country rep Pat Rosser was dismissed on 99 in a two-day game at the same ground.

Veteran all-rounder Justin Hooper finished the T20 game with three wickets with Cudgen stranded on 5-202.

Elsewhere, Tintenbar-East Ballina won both its games over Alstonville and Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

All-rounder Ben Frost made a valuable contribution with 40 runs in the middle order when the ‘Bar were struggling 6-82 against Alstonville.

It helped get them to a competitive total of 9-161 with young quick Tim Irwin and part-timer Mitchell Pickford taking three wickets each for Alstonville.

Top order batsman Kristiaan Ezzy (50, 43) top scored in both games for Alstonville while Jayden Woods was 23 not out when they fell well short on 8-128 against the home side.

Murwillumbah captain Jackson Agius continued his run of form with an unbeaten 93 in its 28-run win over Alstonville.

In other games, a half century to Casino opening batsman Charles Mitchell proved the difference in its 50-run win over Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Mitchell scored 58 runs with a late contribution from the big hitting Barry Franks (20) helped the Cavaliers to 9-153.

Veteran fast bowler Al Nowlan led the way for Casino with the ball taking 4-12 off three overs.

Brothers went on to a 16-run loss against Pottsville.

The final game between Casino and Pottsville was washed out after the Pelicans posted 7-170 with the Cavs struggling at 2-6 before the rain came.

Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare top scored in both games with efforts of 60 and 43 from opening bat.