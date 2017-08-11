Moving house around the 2480 postcode

MOVING ON: Homeowners in some parts of the Northern Rivers move house twice as much as those in other parts of the 2480 postcode.

HOME-OWNERS in Lismore and Richmond Hill are twice as likely to move house as other residents in the 2480 postcode.

New data from Core Logic on Wednesday, showed the average hold period for houses in Richmond Hill was 7.3 years and for Lismore 7.8 years.

In the report which looks at demographic indicators over the 12 months to May 2017, Bexhill residents were more firmly attached to their area, chalking up an average of 14.8 years between house moves, while home-owners in Federal and Dunoon spent 13.8 and 13.4 years respectively before selling and moving on.

Meanwhile, home-owners in East Lismore stayed an average of 9.3 years while their neighbours in Lismore Heights settled in for around 9.5 years.

Although popular conjecture might suppose unit owners moved more often, the data showed it was not always as much as might be expected.

Unit residents in East Lismore moved every 8.5 years and in Lismore Heights every 8.8 years, not much earlier than their house-owning neighbours.

And those living out of town appeared nearly as likely to move as some of their regional city-based neighbours, with house owners in Clunes more likely to move than those living in Lismore Heights.

Top 10 - Who moves how often

Area Property Type Years

1. Richmond Hill U 7.3

2. Lismore H 7.6

3. East Lismore U 8.5

4. Goonellabah U 8.6

5. Clunes H 8.8 and Lismore Heights U 8.8

6. East Lismore H 9.3

7. Lismore Heights H 9.5

8. South Lismore H and Goonellabah H 9.9

9. Girards Hill H 11

10. Rosebank 11.1