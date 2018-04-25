Moving ceremony at Ballina Anzac Service

Second World War veteran Phil Steeles, of Ballina, reflects on his time served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papa New Guinea.

Second World War veteran Phil Steeles, of Ballina, reflects on his time served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papa New Guinea. Marc Stapelberg

Photos View Photo Gallery

A large turnout of hundreds of people filled the RSL Memorial Park to mark the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

Although the weather was kind and no rain or wind was present many people still rugged up for the early morning service.

Navy Cadets stood to attention around Ballina's Memorial Park cenotaph as speeches honouring soldiers in armed conflict were read out.

Ex-serviceman, school captains, serving military personnel, families, and community leaders including Mayor David Wright, gathered around the cenotaph at Memorial Park.

Ballina RSL Sub Branch Ltd vice-president Darren Murnane got things underway as parade commander calling into the darkness and signalling the beginning of proceedings.

Ballina Shire Concert Band and Ballina Christian Choir supported the service providing hymns and the national anthems, whereupon it was time for the Last Post and The Ode.

The congregation faced east and an errie silence fell upon the crowd as a gentle breeze came off the river.

Among the crowd was Second World War veteran Phil Steeles, of Ballina, who served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papua New Guinea.

He said he usually attended commemorations in Sydney including Kokoda Day.

Second World War veteran Phil Steeles, of Ballina, reflects on his time served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papa New Guinea. Marc Stapelberg

Oliver Greeney, 12, attended with his family including his father Duncan who is an ex-Australian airforce officer and who attendes the service every year.

Oliver said he thought it was great and a way to remember the people that fought and died for the country.

"I've been to the dawn service every year of my life and this was the best I think,” he said.

His father added that it was great to see the crowds getting bigger every year and a new generation remembering the soldiers who fought in war.