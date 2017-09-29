Movies rolling to flood recovery

"THE day I was able to get into the store, I went to open the front door and literally just sat on the floor and burst into tears."

This was Store Manager of Network Video in Lismore Kris Larnach's heartbreaking reaction to the mess left behind by Cyclone Debbie.

"I have worked here since 1995 so it was pretty devastating," Ms Larnach said.

During the floods Network Video lost around 15,000 movie titles and tobacco products as the store became filled with water.

Now six months on and the rental hub still has a long way to go in collecting all the movies they once had.

"When we did first open, we had suppliers who were fantastic who supported us and got us some deals on the new release movies, so we had a full new release section but we literally had one shelf of comedy, drama and action of the weekly section," Ms Larnach said.

Ms Larnach said if it wasn't for her amazing staff, supportive family and the community the store wouldn't be at where it is today.

"I am extremely proud of how far we have come, my staff have been absolutely amazing, they've been fantastic," she said.

"My family have donated so much time it is incredible.

"It is just been wonderful to have all the community support.

"I don't think a lot of people thought we were going to come back, we still have customers coming in saying oh my gosh you're still here."

Construction was still being undertaken at the premises as just this week the front shelving was ripped out and replaced, and other works still are yet to be completed.

"That is six months on and we still need to replace the new release wall."

Ms Larnach said she hopes the community will continue to support the business.

"I hope people do keep coming, they've all been fantastic, we've even had customers donate some of their movies from their own shelves."

