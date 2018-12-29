Movie Role secures start in Magic Millions 2YO Classic

TOM Marquand, the former champion English apprentice, scored the first Sydney win of his "working holiday" on Movie Role at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Movie Role, trained at Lindsay Park by Hall of Famer David Hayes, secured a start in the $2 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic when she sprinted clear to win the 209 Membership Handicap (1000m).

Marquand, in Sydney for six weeks, was left shattered on Boxing Day when he was just beaten on Hafaawa and it meant a lot to him to win on stablemate Movie Role.

"The other day I was gutted to just lose as David Hayes supported me massively last time I was in Australia,'' Marquand said.

"I first came here three years ago and rode for David in Melbourne but a lot of people said I would have to try Sydney to see the differences. It is certainly interesting.

"I wanted to broaden my experiences, so (Sydney) was the next logical step as I rode in Dubai last winter.

"So, I'm here with John O'Shea at Randwick and I am spreading myself out a bit. I'm here until the start of February and hopefully in the next few weeks it can be a bit fruitful, I can learn a bit and earn a bit as well.''

Tom Marquand rides Movie Role to victory in the Membership Handicap. Picture: Simon Bullard

Marquand will certainly command more opportunities from some of Sydney's leading trainers after he expertly guided Movie Role ($16) through near the inside rail to score impressively by one and a half lengths from Igniting ($5), with Hightail ($6) a long head away third.

Favourite Yitai Synergy ($2.40) was slow out of the barriers but mustered speed to share the lead into the straight but tired to run fifth.

Movie Role, who was well beaten by Yes Yes Yes on debut, firmed from $51 to $15 for the Magic Millions on January 12.

Yes Yes Yes won again at Moonee Valley on Saturday and firmed from $8 into $& for the glamour Gold Coast juvenile race.

David Hayes, who trains in partnership with his son Ben and Tom Dabernig, is likely to have three runners in the Magic Millions with Movie Role joining stablemates Sebrakate and Champagne Boom.

Tom Marquand returns to scale after winning on Movie Role. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Movie Role is raced by the Magnier family of Coolmore and it was Marquand's first winner wearing the famous navy blue colours.

"I've ridden in these colours before, but never won in them,'' said Marquand, winner of more than 350 races in England including 106 winners this year.

"The last time I was here David (Hayes) gave me my first winner for Sheikh Hamdan (Tashbeeh) and this time he has given me my first winner for Coolmore - not a bad record, hey!

"It is every jockey's aspiration is to ride winners for Sheikh Hamdan, for Coolmore, Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed.''

Marquand said he was hopeful but not expecting to keep the Magic Millions ride on Movie Role after her impressive Randwick win.

"She was a really tough filly there, took the inside rail, went away nicely and put the rest to bed,'' he said.

Movie Role seemed relaxed and comfortable in the Sydney heat after the race - but Marquand was certainly feeling the difference between an Australian summer compared to the English winter.

"It is pretty intense, the heat, today but the hottest day I have ever ridden was (Friday) at Gosford, it was about 40C!'' he said.