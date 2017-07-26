Movie screening to raise money for Cancer Council

KATRINA Beohm's Real Estate combined with Birch, Carol and Coyle Cinemas Lismore will be hosting a special screening this Saturday of the movie 'Ella' to raise money for Cancer Council NSW.

The event is part Ms Beohm's fundraising efforts for her participation in the Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer in August.

The movie traces Ella Havelka's passage through life to become the first indigenous person to dance with the Australian Ballet.

Ella's journey is inspirational in that she is living proof that we can do whatever we choose, all it takes is self-belief, courage and commitment.

Katrina said she is dancing in the Stars of Lismore to promote a healthy body for a healthy life.

Following this theme, Katrina Beohm Real Estate will be offering a selection of nutritious snacks for the movie, which can be added to your ticket, including bliss balls, nuts, RAW dip with veggie sticks and sparking mineral water.

Attendees will have the change to win a lucky door prize of a double pass to the cinema.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Cancer Council.

When: Saturday July 29, 4pm.

Where: Birch, Carol and Coyle Cinemas Lismore, Corner of Keen & Zadoc Street, Lismore.

Tickets: $19 for adults and $16 for children and are to be purchased in advance at trybooking.com.