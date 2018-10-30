Movie scenes that actors refused to do

Dwayne Johnson refused to film scenes with Vin Diesel when they were working together.

Dwayne Johnson refused to film scenes with Vin Diesel when they were working together.

DWAYNE Johnson and Emma Watson are just two of the big name stars who have flat-out refused to shoot certain scenes in movies.

Whether it was because they hated their co-stars or because they found the scene disgusting, these actors politely declined to be involved.

DWAYNE JOHNSON

It's no secret that the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel don't get on. But it turns out their feud is so bad that they refused to film scenes together for The Fate Of The Furious.

"That is correct. We were not in any scenes together," Johnson told Rolling Stone in May.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realise is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

Johnson told Rolling Stone that he wishes Diesel all the best and said, "I harbour no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have."

However he quickly changed his mind and said to the Rolling Stone reporter, "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast Five.

EMMA WATSON

The Harry Potter star is just one of the many famous faces who pop up in the 2013 comedy, This Is The End.

During production, a story leaked that Watson walked off set because she was uncomfortable with a scene where Channing Tatum dances in front of her while wearing nothing but a G-string.

Watson's co-star, James Franco, seemingly confirmed the story in Interview magazine.

"So a funny thing happened on this movie I'm doing … The movie is a comedy, but it's kind of an outrageous one, and this actress - I won't say who, but she had a smaller role in the film - walked off the movie in the middle of a scene," Franco said.

"I'll admit that the scene we were doing was pretty crazy. There's not any nudity, but it is pretty outrageous. It's not as if the scene wasn't in the script, though.

"In any case, I didn't see any of this go down, but I guess she basically went up to the directors, Seth (Rogen) and Evan (Goldberg), and said, 'I don't think I can do this.' She, by the way, didn't have to do anything crazy in the scene. But what was going on around her was, I guess, too extreme for her.

"Seth was like, 'Well, what can we do to fix it?' And she said, 'There's nothing you can do to fix it. It's just everything.' And he said, 'Well, let's just shoot it and I promise you can come to the editing room, and, if you don't like what we've cut together, then we will not put it in the movie.' And she said, 'No, that's still not good. I just can't do this. I can't be here.' And he said, 'Do you want to leave?' And she said, 'Yeah, I've got to leave.'"

James Franco, Emma Watson and Seth Rogen in This Is The End.

ISLA FISHER

The former Home And Away star is by no means the first actor to refuse to do nude scenes. But she had an interesting explanation as to why she refused to get her gear off in Wedding Crashers in which she played Gloria Cleary.

"I had a hand double for the under-the-table scene. I had a breast double for the boob-in-the-face and I had a butt double," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"My argument was, if you see a character's breast, she's no longer funny. You see her as someone sexual rather than as someone funny. I lost that argument with the producers. In fact, they wanted her to be naked, I think, through five scenes.

"I just stopped talking to them about my performance. I amped up the reality of my character even more. I thought, to combat the fact that you're going to see her boobs, I have to make her even more extreme for us to still get a laugh."

Isla Fisher and Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers.

TARON EGERTON

There was one scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle that was simply too much for the Welsh actor.

If you haven't seen it, Egerton plays a spy called Eggsy and at one stage in the film he has to insert a tracking device into a character called Clara (played by Poppy Delevingne).

The thing is, he has to insert the tracking device during a sex scene (use your imagination).

"I said to Matthew (director Matthew Vaughn), 'I'm not comfortable doing this,'" Egerton told ScreenRant. "So it's not my hand - it's Poppy's husband's hand. He saved the world."

If you're wondering why the director thought it was a good idea to have such a bizarre sex scene in the movie, Vaughn told Uproxx, "I wanted to see a spy with an emotional and moral dilemma of having to do something he really doesn't want to do."