MOVIE REVIEW: New Toy Story film four times the fun

ADMITTEDLY, when I heard Pixar and Walt Disney Pictures were releasing a fourth film in the Toy Story series, I was wondering what other ideas they could possibly have up their sleeves and where could they go with them? Hadn't the gang of toys been on enough adventures?

The original Toy Story and its sequels have had a winning formula over two decades and the latest in this franchise is no exception. In fact, I would go as far as to say it's the best of the fab four.

The writing is clever and the characterisations brilliant.

Pixar/Disney have excelled in keeping the continuing theme "toys deeply want children to play with them, and this desire drives their hopes, fears, and actions", as the focus.

The appearance of new toys and the return of an old face to the playpen gives the story another dimension.

Toy Story 4 kicks off with a short flashback set nine years ago with Woody and Bo Peep teaming up to save one of the gang members.

Woody and Bo Peep scene from Toy Story 4. Pixar

This sets the tone for the rest of the film and sheds some light on their final moments before Bo Peep was given away.

In the present-day viewers are introduced to Forky, created by the current owner of Andy's toys, Bonnie.

This is a very clever addition by Pixar/Disney as it promotes the idea of making things from recycled items. I imagine craft-projects will become very popular with many kids wanting to make their own 'forky' after seeing the movie.

Woody introduces Forky to the gang in a scene from Toy Story 4. Pixar

Toy Story 4 is filled with laugh-out-loud moments, is emotional in parts and even has some scary scenes, as Woody, Forky, Buzz Lightyear and company go on a new journey with their kid Bonnie.

They meet a bunch of new characters like Gabby Gabby who wants something Woody has, Duke Caboom - a 1970s toy based on Canada's greatest stuntman - and Ducky and Bunny, a pair of funny stuffed carnival prize toys.

Woody and Buzz meet Ducky and Bunny in a scene from Toy Story 4. Pixar

The many layers to the film, with several important messages and themes incorporated, will appeal to a wide audience and there is so much to this story other than the amazing visuals and animation that it's one you'll want to watch several times.

Having now seen Toy Story 4, I know where Pixar and Disney wanted to go with this new film - to infinity and beyond - and they succeeded.

In cinemas on Thursday, June 20.

Toy Story 4

Stars: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves.

Director: Josh Cooley

Rating: G

Verdict: 4.5 stars