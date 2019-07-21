Move over Chris Hemsworth: who is the new Thor?

THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER: Chris Hemsworth gestures during the Thor : Love And Thunder portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego.

NORTHERN Rivers resident and Hollywood superhunk Chris Hemsworth has some competition on the horixon with the announcement of a new Thor and a new film for the franchise.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday and confirmed the new film with returning cast members Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The film will be called Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021.

Waititi said at Comic-Con that while shooting Ragnarok, he read Jason Aaron's comics run The Mighty Thor, which introduces the female Asgardian god.

There was "only one person who could play that role": Natalie Portman, who is returning after starring in the previous installments.

Portman appeared on stage holding Thor's hammer Mjolnir, lifting it high over the crowd.

"I've always had a little hammer envy," she joked.

TEAM ASGARD: Natalie Portman, from left, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson during the Thor : Love And Thunder portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Chris Pizzello

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday for an hour-and-a-half panel that laid out all of the studio's plans for the next few years.

Other super films announced