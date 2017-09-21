29°
News

Move over Bindi Irwin, we have the Fauna Fetchers

The Fauna Fetcher team Sophie and Bridget Thomson are passionate about wildlife and the environment.
The Fauna Fetcher team Sophie and Bridget Thomson are passionate about wildlife and the environment. Marc Stapelberg
Marc Stapelberg
by

BRIDGET Thomson has caught more than 200 snakes, but the adrenaline still pumps every time she successfully relocates an eastern brown snake.

Sophie and Bridget Thomson are twin sisters who are so passionate about wildlife they are now looking into making documentaries to further spread their conservation message.

They call themselves the Fauna Fetchers, and they recently posted a video on their Facebook page of an Eastern Brown snake that was stuck in a macadamia shell.

"We got the brown snake and its head in a tube so it was safe for us to handle the snake and drilled the nut off from both sides,” Bridget said.

"But that wasn't even the most interesting part of it.

"When we were filming the intro, about six takes in, a 2.2m eastern brown decided to slither up next to us.

"We are thinking that the macadamia nut eastern brown was a girl and the boy followed up the scent.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The two sisters were such prolific wildlife rescuers when they were young that even at school they were called by teachers to help ascertain how best to rescue a tawny frogmouth out of the girl's toilets or a fruit bat trapped in a bin.

"Fauna and flora make the world spin around and we want to help,” Sophie said.

Sophie pursued dog training after high school while Bridget studied wildlife science at university as well as a snake handling course, where she developed a healthy fascination and respect for the cold-blooded creatures.

Between the dog training and snake relocation spawned the dream of creating animal documentaries helping to educate people about the joys of interacting with wildlife and some handy tips on how best to ensure we can peacefully cohabitate with Australia's abundant wildlife.

One of their most watched videos, with 2500 views, is the 'toad versus frogs' clip which explains how to tell the difference between the amphibious creatures .

You can see them at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre from September 25-29 from 10am-2pm with Reptile Awareness Display of Australia.

Topics:  northern rivers lifestyle the fauna fetcher the fauna fetcher wildlife wildlife

Lismore Northern Star
VOTE: Who wore it best at the Cup?

VOTE: Who wore it best at the Cup?

PICK your five favourite fashions frrom the Lismore Cup.

Amber alert for blue green algae at Lake Ainsworth

An amber alert for blue-green algae has been issued for Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire Council increases testing at lake

NR hydro electricity could help create 'zero emission' grid

HYDRO POTENTIAL: Sites around the Northern Rivers which the Australian National University has identified as suited to hydro electricity.

How Australia could end its reliance on fossil fuels.

Lismore Cup's photo finish

IN A tight finish, Skytrek has taken out the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup ahead of Al Shameel, with a photo finish for third.

It was a dash to the post ... but there can only be one winner

Local Partners