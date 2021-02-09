Menu
Duck Creek Mountain Bike Track may be soon extended into the adjoining Stokers Quarry site.
News

Mountain bike track could soon extend into quarry site

Javier Encalada
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
The Duck Creek Mountain Bike Track could soon be extended into the adjoining Stokers Quarry site.

Ballina Shire Council provided in principle support for the idea at its last council meeting.

The idea discussed by councillors was for the use of the Stokers Quarry site as an extension of the bike track, with discussions to be held with the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club.

The outcomes of those discussions will be reported back to council.

Matthew Wood, the council's director of planning and environmental health, said preliminary discussions with members of the club indicated there was interest in extending the track into the quarry site.

"Council said yes, we'd like to explore that and see if we can come up with something that is a great facility for locals, but also on a regional level," he said.

"The feasibility work will confirm whether the site is suitable for mountain biking purposes, then if it is suitable, it will identify what sort of opportunities it'd bring around tourism and economic activity, and also just recreation generally.

"The other consideration is (for council to) set aside what is left of the quarry in favour of recreational activities.

"The final part of that would be identifying possible environmental restoration opportunities, to improve the environment in that area."

No money has been allocated to the project yet, but it's expected the idea will be included in next financial year's budget allocation cycle.

Feasibility work is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

Duck Creek Mountain Bike Park is located on council-owned land, leased to the club.

This action relates to council's Sport and Recreation Plan (2020), where the local government organisation aimed for the provision of a future regional-level mountain bike facility within the shire.

All councillors present at the last meeting voted unanimously for the idea.

ballina shire council duck creek mountain bike northern rivers council news northern rivers sport quarry
Ballina Shire Advocate

