Westpac Life Saver Helicopter transported a woman who fell of her mountain bike in Murwillumbah to Gold Coast University Hospital. Contributed
Mountain bike rider flown to hospital after crash

Aisling Brennan
22nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she fell from her mountain bike this morning in Murwillumbah.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a mountain bike track at Murwillumbah at 8am on Monday to transport a 46-year-old woman suffering suspected head and back injuries to Gold Coast University Hosptial.

The woman, who fell from her mountain bike, was stabilised on scene by NSW Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.

