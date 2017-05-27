22°
MOULDY: Lismore TAFE campus closed over air quality issues

Hamish Broome
| 27th May 2017 10:24 AM Updated: 10:24 AM
An aerial photograph of floodwaters engulfing residential housing in central Lismore, New South Wales, Friday, March 31, 2017. The Wilsons River breached its banks early this morning flooding, the far-northern NSW town. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
DAVE HUNT

FEARS about air contamination inside the Lismore TAFE following the March 31 floods have forced the temporary closure of the campus.

On Wednesday TAFE NSW opted to close the building on the advice of the Department of Public Works after the discovery of mould spores inside which posed a potential public health threat.

Students received a text message on Thursday morning informing them that classes were cancelled until next week, when they would resume in temporary accomodation at Southern Cross University.

The Conway St campus will remain closed while ongoing air monitoring and a thorough cleaning operation is carried out.

A spokesman for TAFE NSW said the closure was a "precautionary measure".

"TAFE NSW has temporarily suspended classes at the Lismore campus due to the discovery of mould during regular and ongoing monitoring of flood impacts," the spokesman said.

"Classes will resume once remediation work - including air quality testing, hygienic cleaning and health and safety clearances - has been completed.

The spokesman said the health and safety of staff and students and visitors was its "highest priority".

"To ensure as little disruption as possible, TAFE NSW is currently making arrangements so that classes can resume on Monday, with a free shuttle service for students and teachers to alternative learning facilities.

"TAFE is informing students of the changes by phone, SMS, email and social media.

"We thank students and staff for their patience while the flood remediation works are carried out, and appreciate the flooding has caused difficulties for many northern region residents."

The campus was closed after being inundated during the March 31 flood before reopening earlier this month.

Efforts to clean up the site supervised by Public Works included maintenance and repair work by electricians, gas fitters, plumbers, health inspectors, air conditioning, data cabling and fire and alarm technicians, as well as the removal of hazardous and contaminated material.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore tafe northern rivers floods

