Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

by Rachael Rosel
19th Apr 2021 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a child stepped out onto a highway and was almost hit by a car travelling just under 100km/h.

The footage was captured by Mitch Kuhne from the Gold Coast as he was travelling north on the highway near Bardia in NSW just before 8pm.

 

The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.
The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.

His car was travelling at 95km/h when all of a sudden a small child stepped out from the outside lane into the middle lane where Mr Kuhne's car was travelling in.

Mr Kuhne called the police immediately.

Once he recovered his dashcam footage, he called the police again to which they informed him the child had been found and was safe.

NSW police couldn't comment on the incident.

Originally published as Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

More Stories

editors picks gold coast motorway near miss

Just In

    New sex ed campaign slammed

    New sex ed campaign slammed
    • 19th Apr 2021 9:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        See plans for new roundabout, carpark on busy road

        Premium Content See plans for new roundabout, carpark on busy road

        News New roundabout and works at busy intersection should alleviate several problems.

        Electrician jailed after stealing surfer’s car

        Premium Content Electrician jailed after stealing surfer’s car

        Crime The court heard he had workaholic parents and his dad was violent

        ‘Unreliable’ for 6 years: Why company needs $1.2m fix

        Premium Content ‘Unreliable’ for 6 years: Why company needs $1.2m fix

        News Leading Aussie company says Lismore plant has “significant issues”

        Shark strategy deadline looms, council pleads for funding

        Premium Content Shark strategy deadline looms, council pleads for funding

        News Funding for North Coast’s shark management strategy ends on June 30